(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, New Orleans’ Caesar’s Superdome was the epicenter of excitement as thousands of fans gathered for the Essence Festival of Culture. This annual celebration of Black culture, music, and artistry was a weekend of unforgettable performances, and Victoria Monét did not disappoint. The Grammy-nominated artist took to the stage with an electric presence, delivering a performance that was both a celebration of her rising career and a showcase of her critically acclaimed album Jaguar II.

As the lights dimmed and the opening chords of her first song echoed through the stadium, the crowd’s roar was deafening. Monét emerged in her signature brown, a dazzling, sequined outfit that shimmered with every move. She opened with “Alright,” with a backdrop that set the tone for the show: House Of Jaguar. As a triple threat talent, Monét not only captured the audience with her voice, but managed to keep everyone enthralled with her well choreographed dance routines. Following “Alright,” she broke out into a dance break to the tune of Outkast’s “SpottieOttieDopaliscious.”

Transitioning seamlessly into “Cadillac, (A Pimp’s Anthem)” Monét turned up the energy. The stage was alive with vibrant visuals and intricate choreography, her dancers moving in perfect harmony. The synergy between Monét and her dancers was palpable, their movements a physical manifestation of the song’s infectious rhythm. As she performed, it was clear that Monét was not just a singer, but a storyteller, using every aspect of the stage to convey her artistic vision.

A highlight of the evening was her performance of “Ass Like That.” The crowd erupted as the familiar beat kicked in, Monét’s confidence and charisma radiating from the stage. The song, an anthem of self-love and body positivity, had the entire Superdome on its feet, dancing and singing along. Monét’s ability to blend powerful, empowering messages with irresistible grooves was on full display. She made a point during the song to speak to the ladies in the audience. “This is for all my women out there, loving on yourself, prioritizing self-love, as you are. We see you.”

Between songs, Monét took moments to dance to Memphis rapper Glorilla’s “TGIF,” before transitioning into “We Might Even Be Falling In Love,” where she introduced her band. She spoke with a heartfelt sincerity about the significance of performing at Essence Fest, a platform that celebrates Black excellence. “It’s my first time at Essence,” she said during her performance. “And it feels like home because my mom was raised right down the street in Mobile Alabama. And we know you guys fight about Mardi Gras and stuff, about who started it but, we’re all here to have a good time together and love on each other. I love seeing all you guys in here getting along and having a great time.”

During her set, she even incorporated her daughter, Hazel into the show, having her introduce the song “Stop (Askin Me 4 Shyt)” where she channeled The Supreme’s opening with an interpolation of “Stop In The Name Of Love.” Adding a twist to the original song, she stops to tell the crowd, “Stop complaining about the damn president if you ain’t vote. Get out there, and vote,” and “Stop acting like Black people ain’t the most beautiful people in the world.” To which she received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Paying homage to her west coast roots, she moved into “Coastin.” Its sultry beats and lush harmonies offered a tantalizing glimpse into her versatility as an artist. She brought out New Orleans’ own Lucky Daye for “Smoke,” which brought the crowd to their feet once again.

“Essence, we have so many moments in our lives that are fleeting, and so I’m just happy to spend this moment here with you guys, thank you for having me,” she says. Monét slowed down the vibes just enough to perform her steamy single “Moment.”

Eventually the stage lights went dim for a brief intermission, before Monét reappeared to perform the title track of her album, “Jaguar.” As the night drew to a close, Monét ended the evening with a heartfelt encore, performing “On My Mama,” the track that earned her three Grammy Awards and two Soul Train Awards and left the crowd swaying and smiling. As the final notes faded and the lights dimmed, the audience erupted into applause, their cheers echoing long after Monét left the stage.

For those lucky enough to witness it, the night was a testament to Monét’s status as one of the most exciting and innovative artists of her generation. For Monét, the performance was another milestone in an already illustrious career, and for her fans, a night that would be cherished for years to come.