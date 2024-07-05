EFOC 2024: The Leading By Example Discussion Brought Black Activism And Education To The Forefront

The Suede Men’s Experience was the place to be during the opening day of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the panel titled Leading By Example dissected the importance of more men stepping into leadership roles in their communities to encourage activism and heighten knowledge on politics. Helmed by actor Kendrick Sampson and Black Men Build founder Phil Agnew, this conversation was something that needed to be heard by all in attendance.

Sampson opened the discussion with praise and gratitude for Agnew, someone he’s looked up to in years prior. “I aspire to be like him, and he’s someone who cares about us in a radical way,” the Houston native said. The two delved into what it takes to stay informed during a critical election year, becoming more active in one’s community, and why it’s not a duty–but a responsibility—to take up that cause. Agnew also spoke about the creation of Black Men Build, and how it provides young leaders with the social, spiritual, and economic tools to evolve and power our future.

Apathy has long been a deterrent for Black men taking up pivotal causes, especially as it pertains to voting. “Our ignorance about what is going on is not an excuse,” Agnew said in front of the large crowd. “We believe that it’s our duty as a movement to make the revolution irresistible,” he added, giving the audience insight into what was needed to galvanize men across the country to take up the necessary cause that his foundation was built upon.

For almost two decades, Sampson has excelled in the entertainment industry as a prominent actor, appearing in shows such as The Vampire Diaries, Gracepoint, How to Get Away with Murder, The Flash, and HBO’s Insecure. In what was a powerful moment in the session, Agnew asked Sampson why he would potentially sacrifice a successful career in Hollywood to support Black people in his role as an activist.

“The reason that I do this is because I understand how the purpose of the art works,” he said. “If they tell our stories, then it becomes more harmful to our communities; and we’ve seen the direct impact of that. So I can’t just be an actor, I can’t just be an artist—that’s not just ever what acting and art has been. Art has always been more purposeful.” Sampson also broke down the specifics of his organization BLD PWR, and how it aims to change the relationship that people of color have with power.

In a magnetic conclusion, Agnew stressed how becoming involved has now become a matter of life and death. “Unless we wake up and get organized, then we have wasted our time—we’ve absolutely wasted our time,” he said.