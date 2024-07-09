Night Three Of The ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Featured Janet Jackson, Victoria Monét And An Unforgettable Tribute

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

On Sunday night of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, audiences were able to experience 30 years of this iconic event, a star studded lineup of artists, and Frankie Beverly’s farewell to the live stage.

Hosted by Keke Palmer and Big Tigger, the evening kicked off with a set from New Orleans natives Tank and The Bangas, followed by a set from DJ Beverly Bond and the first They Have The Range segment featuring Josh Levi. Right before 9pm, the legendary R&B group SWV delivered an unforgettable performance in front of a packed crowd at the Caesar’s Superdome. Coko, Taj and Leelee sang tracks such as “Week,” “Rain,” “I’m So Into You,” and “Right Here,” among others.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: SWV performs during 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

After a few songs from Durand Bernarr, the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Victoria Monét proved to be fan-favorite on the festival’s third night, where the audience saw her run through several of her records, along with a surprise appearance from Lucky Daye for their collaboration, “Smoke.” While showcasing her immense talent as an entertainer, Monét did a quick reggae set, before ending with “On My Mama.”

Dj Jubilee, the iconic Bounce artist, warmed the crowd up with some of his tracks before Janet Jackson came out to “No Sleep,” then went into “That’s The Way Love Goes.” The legendary musician then ran through four decades of her discography, concluding with 1989’s Rhythm Nation.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Victoria Monet and Lucky Daye perform during 2024 Essence Music Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)

With the theme of the evening paying homage to the artists that made the ESSENCE Festival special since its inception in 1995, Bryan-Michael Cox helmed a set highlighting artists of the past, present, and future. Artists such as Serayah, Lil Moe, Bilal, and Jagged Edge all sang renditions of classic records from Anita Baker, Earth, Wind & Fire, Boys II Men, and Aretha Franklin. Festival veteran Doug E. Fresh showed love for the genre of hip-hop before Cox ended the segment.

Amidst all of the amazing performances, the focus of the evening was geared towards Frankie Beverly’s final farewell. Luke James and Anthony Hamilton performed in his honor, before the band’s new lead singer Tony Lindsay sang several of Maze’s hits. Frankie then appeared front center to accept a plaque from former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial, which was met by an uproarious ovation from the crowd mostly dressed in all-white.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Frankie Beverly receives a tribute on stage during 2024 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)

For years, Frankie Beverly has been synonymous with the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, so it was only right that he was given his flowers during the final farewell. With sets from Janet, Victoria Monét, and SWV, along with the powerful tribute the last night of ESSENCE was one for the books.