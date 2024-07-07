EFOC 2024: Method Man Wants Us To Know That “Me And My Wife Are Good”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Method Man speaks onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Method Man knows he’s got it good at home, and he recently shared exactly why.

During a fireside chat at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture the iconic rapper and actor spoke on the secret behind his 23-year-long marriage to his wife Tamika.

“We keep people out of our business,” he shares.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Method Man and Kimberley Wilson speak onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The notoriously private couple have been together for more than 30 years and share three children together. But that’s pretty much all you’d know about their family.

“She prefers it that way,” he tells the ESSENCE Festival audience. Clearly the private approach is working because at a certain point during the conversation, Method Man emphatically said “just know me and my wife are good.”

When asked how it felt to be loved by a Black women he said there is no love like it.

“And us as fellows, we know that our sisters have not only stood behind us, but beside us and in front of us at every obstacle in our lives,” he says. “And they’re not afraid to let us be men, correct? As far as my family goes, I keep it out of the media. We’re happier that way, plus she prefers it that way. But just know we’re happy, period. That’s it.”

The Tical artist also spilled on his career transition from music to acting as he leans into his role in the hit Starz show Power: Book II. He candidly discussed the reason for his pivot.

“I just knew I had more to contribute to the industry than just rap,” he shares. “I like to think that I’m a creative, so whatever it has to do with creating something or being innovative or just being an artist. I’m all for it. I just got tired of rapping. I wanted to do something else. You know what I mean? And acting is a great second act for me. Apparently, you guys enjoy the show, correct?”

He also shed light on what viewers should expect from the show.

“I know some people out there are really wondering about spoilers and stuff like that for the second half of the season of Power. I could tell you like this. I don’t like the fact that they’re breaking it up into two parts. But without giving away any spoilers, Tariq is a bad mf this season. Just know that.”