EFOC 2024: Real Men Cook

Who says men need to stay out of the kitchen?

It’s quite the opposite in fact. At ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s Suede men’s stage experience, we’re celebrating a diverse group of talented chefs, home cooks, and food enthusiasts who are redefining what it means to be a man in the kitchen.

In conversation with ESSENCE’s Entertainment Editor, Okla Jones, our panelists — Marlon “Chicken” Williams, the owner of Chicken’s Kitchen, Chef Jernard Wells, Host of New Soul Kitchen on Cleo TV, Queen Sugar actor Omar Dorsey and Greg Tillery, Founder of the We Dat food truck — took to the stage to share their culinary journeys, from their first experiences with cooking to becoming influencers and leaders in the culinary world.

Each panelist, having a different career journey, brought unique perspectives to the table. Williams shared how his love of food started as a taste tester for his mom as a child. “Food has been my spirit animal my entire life. It’s been as far as I can remember. As far as really getting involved with it, it was something I stumbled into. My life focus started off playing ball, and when I was playing ball, one way to save money was to cook. And with the birth of social media and showing off what you cook. In that, I found my passion and my talent and that became my true focus.”

Greg Tillery credited the city of New Orleans for being able to build his local business into a national brand. As the founder of the popular food truck and restaurant chain, We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp, based in New Orleans, Louisiana, Tillery’s journey began in 2013 when he left his corporate job to pursue his passion for cooking. Inspired by his mother’s cooking and armed with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, he started We Dat’s as a food truck. “The people that travel from near and far to support us, and brother’s like this that have put us in rooms — I’m nothing without the city of New Orleans and the people that support me,” he shared.

Chef Jernard Wells emphasized the importance of representation in the culinary industry, and how having a cooking show has impacted his life and career. Known for his charismatic presence and flavorful dishes on Cleo TV’s New Soul Kitchen, Wells spoke about using his platform as a teaching opportunity. “The opportunity really changed my life, but it came about from the creator of Cleo TV, Michelle Rice who spearheaded it. I’ve always been a lover of TV One and thought it was important when we came together to tell the story of how we see food and how we love food, because I feel like we are the true creators of American cuisine as a whole. Sharing the knowledge of the enrichment of our culture, is what it’s really about.”

Omar Dorsey, widely recognized for his role on Queen Sugar, highlighted the emotional aspect of cooking. For Dorsey, the kitchen serves as a sanctuary, a place where he can unwind and express himself creatively. “It’s the preparation. It’s a ritual. I try to eat to be healthy. When I cook, I know what I’m putting in my stuff, instead of getting an UberEats… but when I’m in my kitchen it feels almost religious. I know what foods I’m putting inside of me, and it’s a beautiful thing.”

This dynamic discussion underscored the evolving role of men in the kitchen, breaking away from traditional stereotypes and embracing the kitchen as a space for creativity, connection, and cultural expression.