EFOC 2024: Best Moments You Missed From GU Creator’s House Day One

The GU Creator’s House kickoff day was an electrifying start to the weekend, bringing together an array of talented influencers, creators, and industry leaders. The event started with a vibrant discussion between Lynae Vanee and Essence Associate Editor Shelby Stewart, emphasizing the importance of community, voting, and advocacy. The atmosphere was excited as attendees gathered to share their stories, insights, and experiences.

“Gen Z is the first to call out fearmongering,” Vanee says. “What we also need to focus on is that we’re not asking you to have faith in a particular person but to recognize that this election is also about our ability to combat, challenge and impeach members of the Supreme Court if we have someone in office that’s going to move in our direction.”

The first day featured various engaging panel discussions, including the live Vitamin G discussion, Anxitea, which delved into various aspects of mental wellness in the digital creator economy. Moderated by Sad Girls Club founder, writer, and filmmaker Elyse Fox, she caught up with panelists Cleopatra Lee and Maaliyah Papillion to discuss the importance of knowing yourself, especially when discerning which practices are best for you. With the oversaturation of wellness content online, doing your own research is key, “make sure that it resonates with yourself because what makes sense for somebody else may not necessarily work for you,” Papillion says

Workshops were another highlight of the day, including Stand Up with Jae Gurley and L’Oréal Paris, an interactive training session on how to stand up against street harassment. The hands-on experience allowed participants to hear from expert instructors on the importance of advocating for their own safety. The workshops fostered a safe space where everyone could take away valuable information. Networking was a key focus throughout the day, with designated breaks and social events encouraging meaningful connections. Attendees mingled in the tooth gem station and even got their custom GU hats in the merch section.

The day concluded with an exclusive conversation through the Parental Advisory and Realitea: Ups and Downs of Social Media panels. These discussions celebrated the importance of authenticity within the creator community as panelists dropped gems on building a brand through content creation. “You have to be okay with your journey and start somewhere,” Drea Nicole from the Pour Minds podcast says. “The beautiful thing about Lex and I is that it wasn’t perfect when we started. We didn’t have everything together. We were just trying things to see what was going to stick.”

The audience was treated to a display of creativity and innovation, underscoring the limitless possibilities of digital content creation. “You don’t always have to have the perfect life. Whether the followers come or they leave, it’s important to stay who I am,” content creator Reesa Teesa says during the Realitea panel discussion.

The positive energy and camaraderie that filled the room on the first day of the Creator’s House set the tone for an inspiring and safe space for the weekend of the GU takeover at Essence Festival 2024.