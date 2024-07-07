EFOC 2024: Ava Duvernay Talks The ‘Origin’ Of Her Success At Essence Film Festival

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Ava DuVernay and Caroline A. Wanga, CEO, Essence Ventures apeak onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Day two of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture feels like a family reunion. The first-day jitters have evaporated into the NOLA humidity, the vibe is familiar, and the dialect is open. At ESSENCE Film Festival, many young and bright eyes spilled throughout the room, excited to hear gems drop from storyteller and screenwriter Ava Duvernay.

In an exclusive one-on-one with ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga, Duvernay discussed her critically acclaimed film Origin, based on the true story of the deep discovery of the root of discrimination and the historical shift it’s made within global cultures. She spoke profoundly of her work, almost as if it was birthed from her like a child.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Ava DuVernay attends the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“When we landed on Hulu, it was just an extraordinary partnership of people who respected the work” Duvernay said of landing a streaming home for her new movie after an unfortunate experience from another network proprietor. She discussed the importance of movies having adequate network homes as this is now a major factor in how quality cinema is received.

“The more you master what you want and not look for other people to do it, it’s a positive thing” Duvernay explained when asked a question from the audience about distribution. The Emmy-winning producer confirmed that she was successful after humble beginnings while demonstrating that a big-name network is not completely necessary for the ultimate victory of a film.

She also detailed the financial benefits that appear from working independently and not having to split major portions of the movie sales with distributor companies.

As social media continues to emerge, there are more opportunities for comparison, leaving many to believe that they are late or behind on their goals. Director Duvernay admitted that she didn’t pick up a camera until she was 32 years old, she always loved movies, piquing her curiosity with filming and editing. During the making of Origin, Duvernay had the entire movie shot on film although digital shooting is preferred in the cine-verse. She used her passion for editing to execute consistency in this film highlighting the movie being conveyed in an earlier era.

“By any means necessary” is Duvernay’s motto. “I did everything I had to to do what I wanted to do,” she said.

She sprinkled encouragement to the audience when asked about financing her dreams. As Duvernay revealed, she made many sacrifices to achieve her production goals, including selling her house for a smaller home. She believed in her vision so much that she didn’t mind putting her comfort on the line.