Jill Scott, Eve, Ari Lennox, Salt N Pepa And More Added To The 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Lineup

The 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, presented by Coca-Cola™, is bringing the ultimate hip-hop celebration to New Orleans June 29 – July 3. This weekend is your last chance to purchase weekend packages, so act fast before they’re all gone!

This year, the festival celebrates 50 years of Hip-Hop with in-person and virtual experiences showcasing how the genre has impacted every aspect of the culture – from fashion to food, and of course, music. To bring in Hip-Hop’s milestone anniversary properly, some of the most legendary women emcees to grace a mic over the last 50 years will hit the stage for unforgettable live performances.

Article continues after video.

In addition to the illustrious headliners hitting the mainstage this year, including Megan Thee Stallion, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Missy Elliott, our annual celebration of Black culture now boasts even more star power with these final additions to the lineup!

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems performs during the half time show of the NBA All-Star game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at the Vivint arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 19, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Soulful crooners Jagged Edge, Ari Lennox, Tems, and Jill Scott will now each hit the stage with their unique brands of R&B.

To help us celebrate Hip-Hop turning 50, West Coast All Stars DJ Quik, Ice-T, Yo-Yo, Lady of Rage, JJ Fad, E-40, and Ice Cube will rock the stage with their California classics.

Repping for the women in Hip-Hop, we’ll have Angie Martinez hosting and performing in “In Real Life: 50 Years of Women in Hip Hop” alongside Remy Ma, Mia X, Trina, and Salt-N-Pepa, each delivering their crowd-moving anthems.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 03: Trina performs live during Legendz of the Streetz Tour at Smoothie King Center on February 03, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

The four-day event will be a multi-generational experience entrenched in culture, equity, and celebration that extends ESSENCE’s long-standing commitment to creating opportunities that will economically benefit and contribute to local Black-owned businesses. Get Your tickets HERE.