EFOC: Monique Rodriguez And Beatrice Dixon Talk Building Community

NEW ORLEANS – On July 2, 2023, Monique Rodriguez, the CEO, and founder of leading natural haircare brand Mielle Organics, emphasized the significance of being genuine and transparent when connecting with customers. During the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, she shared that because she stayed true to herself, people genuinely connected with her passion and mission. Rodriguez says relationships are the cornerstone of business, akin to dating and marriage, where trust and understanding are fostered over time. “I feel like you can’t manufacture and put together a community. You have to do that organically.”

Beatrice Dixon, co-founder and CEO of revolutionary vaginal wellness and personal care brand The Honey Pot, echoed the sentiment that community is the foundation of their success. “For us, our community has always been our foundation,” she said. Throughout its nine-year journey, The Honey Pot has been intentional about including and uplifting its community. Dixon also stressed the importance of reciprocity–not merely extracting dollars from customers but reinvesting back into the community that has always supported them.

For the founders, community-building isn’t a mere business strategy; it’s a commitment to supporting, uplifting and empowering their customers. These brands understand that their community’s success is inseparable from their own.