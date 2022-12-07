Stepping into 2023 with $100,000!

Djenaba Johnson-Jones

This past year, many of us focused on finding our footing and setting ourselves on a positive path. Djenaba Johnson-Jones, the founder of Hudson Kitchen was one of those people.

Djenaba attended the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, where she enjoyed not only a weekend filled with festivities, food, music, all in the celebration of Black culture, but she also won the 2022 Pine-Sol and ESSENCE’s Build Your Legacy Contest. She was awarded $100,000 to put towards her business and business coaching to help her become an even better leader and entrepreneur.

As the founder of Hudson Kitchen, a food and beverage incubator based in North New Jersey, her business provides an 8,000 square foot co-working space for local food manufacturers with serious dreams and aspirations. The entrepreneurs within the Hudson Kitchen network can store and produce food in a 24/7 FDA-registered kitchen, while receiving the support, education, mentorship and collaboration opportunities they need to succeed in the fast-paced food industry.



Ecstatic after winning the contest, Djenaba expressed, “I am a firm believer that you are only as strong as your network. So, thank you Pine-Sol and ESSENCE for supporting my dream and helping to expand my business.” And Djenaba hasn’t wasted any time. She has already developed a podcast for her business and is planning to double the size of her co-working space, expanding the reach of her business to better support her local community of food entrepreneurs.



Despite Black women being the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in this country, they are still the least funded. That’s why Pine-Sol and ESSENCE have teamed up for three years to award $100,000 and business coaching to an up-and-coming Black woman entrepreneur. Pine-Sol and ESSENCE have already given over 1,000 women entrepreneurs the resources they need to grow their businesses, share their stories, and realize their dreams. The Build Your Legacy Award has also provided $300,000 in support of women in business since its start in 2019.



As 2022 comes to an end and we welcome 2023, Pine-Sol and ESSENCE are thrilled to continue seeing all of the exciting growth and success that will come from Djenaba Johnson-Jones and Hudson Kitchen. They are also proud to see more Black Women Entrepreneurs getting inspired to follow their dreams.