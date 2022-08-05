Parenting During A Major Career Shift: Mompreneur Winnie Elizabeth Caldwell Shares Her Story

Photo by Lawrence Miner

When we as women say we wear many hats, we are telling you that the crowns that sit on top of our heads are made of gold and dripping in excellence! We can do it all!

That’s what was on full display as mompreneur, Winnie Elizabeth Caldwell managed to prep for her presentation at the ESSENCE E-Suite experience during the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, looking amazingly chic in her gold studded gown, all while her infant baby girl hugged her hip.

2022 Essence Festival of Culture held in New Orleans, Louisiana – Jul 1

Opening with a reminiscent story of her teenage parenting years, Winnie noted how her journey was full of trial and triumph. She also credited her faith with leading her and her now 16-year-old son (who smiled the entire time during her panel watching proudly from the audience) to spearhead a book club exclusively for black and brown boys, Books N Bros.

“Keep yourself at the front of your life’s equation,” subtly remarked Winnie. In such a voice of poise and comfort, Thompson’s statement was bold. As parents, we juggle so many tasks, run households and businesses, and still can muster up the strength to raise children—even during a major shift in life and/or career.

“I didn’t learn community until I went through the worst times of my life, she shared.” Her story, like that of so many parents, is such a testament to the village we all need as we navigate life’s ups and downs.

This E-SUITE panel was more than about industry leaders, finance, career gains, and entrepreneurial success. It was the ultimate display of a family’s yearning and determination to build on a foundation mounted with support, love, and tenacity. It really defined the essence of Black family and how we show up stronger together no matter what obstacles are faced.

We are family! Gather around with your loved ones and share in the story of how Parenting During a Major Career Shift is only minor to all the major things to come!

