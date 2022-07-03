This year’s Beauty Carnival at ESSENCE Festival of Culture, which was hosted by Style & Beauty Editor Blake Newby, was filled with all sorts of conversations surrounding beauty trends, lessons, and even nuggets from beauty gurus and executives. As a special treat, this year’s Beauty Carnival included a conversation about “the power of the p,” which was a candid discussion about owning your sensuality and sexuality as a Black woman and girl in today’s society. Moderated by Sexual Essentials owner Samia P, the conversation featured the insight and gems from rappers Rubi Rose and Baby Tate, and P-Valley star Gail Bean as they all shared with the audience their personal experiences with their journey to becoming comfortable in their sexuality.

Rubi Rose, who is not only a model and rapper, but is also known for some of her videos on the OnlyFans platform, shared with Samia P and the audience that she does not shy away from her sexuality though it has often become a topic of controversy when it comes to her presence on the social platform. She disclosed that she thrives and monetizes her sensuality by “blocking out” her haters.

“I’ve made millions of dollars off posting sexy pictures. Guys just want to see and have conversations with a pretty girl so why not use what God’s given you to make money off of it,” Rubi Rose said. “I’m able to help other people in my family, feed other people, and most of us already take sexy pictures on Instagram so why not make money off of doing it.”

When it comes to taking control of her own sexual energy, Baby Tate admitted to having some solo self-love time, including a “drawer full” worth of self-pleasure toys. “Honestly when I masturbate, I do manifest because it’s sex magic,” the rapper confided in the audience. Whether it be solo sex or with a partner, the “I Am” rapper describes the sexual affirmation experience as “very powerful.”

Baby Tate continued, “It’s one of the most powerful places to manifest and to affirm yourself.” Her affirmations include, “I’m the baddest bitch alive. I’m unstoppable. Nobody can stop me.”

As for Bean, owning her sexuality and sensuality includes a long bath and Kandi Burruss’ Kandi Kisses vibrator. “I’m in a long-distance relationship so I make a video here and there – maybe after every bath,” she laughed along with Samia P and Rubi Rose.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: (L-R) Rubi Rose, Gail Bean, Samia B, and Baby Tate attend the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

“I know they say broke n****s don’t deserve no p*ssy, but I think uneducated about my rights, those are the type of men that don’t deserve this p*ssy,” Samia P said when discussing how to address a male’s view on the overturning of Roe v. Wade before giving yourself to them sexually. “That means we have to be able to pour into ourselves when we’re feeling lonely versus looking past things that you know you’re really not okay with because you’re telling them it’s okay.”

When asked how women can continue to feel empowered amidst the overturning Roe v. Wade, Rubi Rose encouraged both men and women in the audience to use their voices to protest and raise awareness.

“We can start changing who is in power to make these decisions and get some of those decision-makers out of there,” Bean added. “Put some b*itches in there,” Rubi Rose chimed in.

Bean continued, “Continue to hold conversations like this and see other people’s sides, see their differences, and understand why it’s important that we have control over our bodies. Keep the narrative going, but most importantly, get out and vote. Spread awareness when it comes to some of the people in office, get them up out of there, show up, and know what’s on the ballot.”

Learn more about Samia P and her Sexual Essentials business at thesexualessentials.com. Sign up for her MasterClass and Patreon sessions that specialize in sexual education and wellness on the official website.