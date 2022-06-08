DMV! Get ready to experience just a taste of the best ESSENCE Fest has to offer as we bring the 2022 ESSENCE Road To Festival Tour right to the heart of the nation’s capital.

Click HERE to register now and join us for the ESSENCE Road To Festival tour, coming to a city near you this June!



A FREE afternoon of food, music, conversation, giveaways and more awaits you as we gear up to give you a sneak peak of the country’s biggest celebration of all things Black culture. Going down on Saturday, June 11 from 12PM – 4PM at Gateway DC, the 2022 Road to ESSENCE Festival of Culture Tour – D.C. will be hosted by the DMV’s own Emmy-winning television host and radio personality Big Tigger.

Fresh off of our Road To Festival kickoff event in L.A., we’re keeping it moving to D.C. with a preview some of our signature ESSENCE Festival experiences, including ESSENCE Wellness House™, the ESSENCE Wealth & Power Experience™ featuring Global Black Economic Conversations, the ESSENCE Fest Evening Concert Series and more!

We’ll be checking in with Actress, Writer and Director Mignon, Author, Podcaster & Reality TV Star Ashley Brittney and Entrepreneur and Singer Tammy Rivera, spotlighting local Black women-owned businesses like Sweetkiwi and The Wellness Apothecary, giving you a chance to sound off on what matters most in our communities right now with Olajumoke Obayanju from the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Will Jawando from the Montgomery Country City Council, and Diversity & Inclusion Director Karl Binns, and updating you on everything you need to know about heart health, meditation and overall wellness with Dr. Sandra B Nichols from United Health Group and Spiritual Essence Yoga Founder Dana A. Smith. Plus, we’re treating you to a special performance from Grammy-nominated hometown favorite Raheem DeVaughn.

In other words, we’re touching down in the DMV and we’re ready to vibe! So come out and join us for the ESSENCE® experience, right in your own backyard. For more information and to register, visit the official website HERE.



See you there!

The Road To ESSENCE Festival of Culture Tour – Washington, D.C. is sponsored by AT&T, Disney, Ford, McDonald’s and United Healthcare.