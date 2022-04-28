Loading the player…

Just when you thought this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ couldn’t get any better, we’ve added a host of new names to our already-star-studded performance lineup.

Taking place June 30 – July 3rd 2022 in New Orleans under the theme, “It’s The Black Joy For Me,” newly-added Festival acts include: Wizkid, TEMS, Beenie Man, Mickey Guyton, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface, Patti Labelle, Stephanie Mills, City Girls and more. Previously announced performers include: Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, New Edition, The Roots, D Nice, Isley Brothers, Summer Walker and Jazmine Sullivan. Kevin Hart will kick off the weekend on Thursday, June 30 with a show at the Smoothie King Center.

Hailed as the super bowl of culture and the ultimate multi-generational experience, ESSENCE also is excited to release the Festival’s nightly Superdome schedule, with each night welcoming some of the biggest names in entertainment to the stage. Single-night tickets are now available at www.essencefestival.com.

“As the nation’s largest festival by per day attendance, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture is a staple that celebrates community and empowers equity. We are excited to welcome the family back live to New Orleans and thrilled to connect with more of our diasporic family through new digital experiences,” said ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga. “Whether it be those that have three years of outfits reflective of the Festival tradition that was disrupted by the pandemic, or those who will have their inaugural Festival experience in 2022, all are invited to immerse in the crown jewel of culture known as the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Our almost three-decade relationship with the City of New Orleans has been critical to the fiber of the Festival and we fully recognize and appreciate the City and its citizens for all they do to create memorable experiences for all attendees. Lastly, it is critical that we understand that what we deliver with this Festival—live and virtually—also impacts Black economic inclusion. The ability to have those that benefit from this be Black businesses is my favorite manifestation of our 2022 Festival theme, ‘It’s The Black Joy for Me.’ See you in July.”

In addition to the nightly concerts at the Superdome, returning ESSENCE Festival daytime programming will include: ESSENCE Wellness House, the Wealth & Power Experience, ESSENCE Beauty Carnival, E-Suite, The Global Black Economic Forum, ESSENCE Day of Service presented by Girls United and the Health Hub. New daytime experiences will include: ESSENCE Tech Summit, ESSENCE Eats Sip & Savor Fest, ESSENCE Studios Screening Room & Film Festival, Men’s Experience, ESSENCE Black Women In Sports and more.

The Festival will also see the return of the live and virtual ESSENCE Marketplace, featuring thousands of Black-owned businesses. The Marketplace provides one of the largest physical and virtual economically impactful platforms in the country, where Black-owned businesses can connect directly with over 500,00 Festival attendees, both virtually and in person, across three days.

For more information about all things 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, visit www.essencefestival.com. Join the conversation via social @ESSENCEFest. See you in NOLA!

