ESSENCE Fest After Dark Music Series Returns With Performances By Mr. Vegas, HoodCelebrityy, Pheelz & Kranium

Photo by Chris Mitchell

ESSENCE After Dark™ MUSIC returned in-person at Republic NOLA and kicked off World Night with whining waists and shaking hips.

Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, singer, songwriter and producer Pheelz opened with a performance of his latest single “Finesse” and hyped the crowd with a call and response, “We Outside!”

Later on in the evening, which was sponsored by Coca-Cola, HoodCelebrityy noted how happy she was to be among the artists performing as ESSENCE Fest returned live to New Orleans. Her unforgettable performance included a serenade of the ladies, where she told one woman, “Yo! I love your energy. I think you’re my new best friend tonight.” “That’s what I’m about: women empowerment,” she shared in an interview after her performance.

The night continued with communal joy. From current Dancehall and Afro-beats hits to throwback Reggaeton, the crowd fed off of each other’s energy, and the whole night, it was up! “It’s giving block party vibes,” said radio personality LORE’L, who hosted the show with DJ Scratch.

Kranium kept the vibe flowing, while Mr. Vegas ended the night with his dancers in the audience. HoodCelebrityy’s shakers enthusiastically joined the fun, and the artists and audience laughed and danced like old friends.

The black joy was contagious and full. The night was, as Mr. Vegas would say, BLESSED.

See more highlights from World Night at ESSENCE After Dark Music in the images above. For more of everything you missed at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, visit our official content hub HERE.