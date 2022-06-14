The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is back like we never left and this year, we’re doing it bigger than we’ve ever done it before!
Be the first to get schedule updates, special offers and more with the 2022 ESSENCE Fest app! To download it now for free, click HERE!
In addition to the nightly concert series with performances from Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, Jazmine Sullivan, Wiz Kid, New Edition, City Girls, The Isley Brothers and so many others, we’ve also added a few new experiences to our free and paid daytime festivities. From beauty, to wellness, to tech, to entertainment, to food and everything in between, we’ve truly got something for everyone no matter where your passion lies.
Scroll down below to check out all 21 of the experiences, along with links to where you can find more information on lineups, registration or tickets for each one. For more information on all things ESSENCE Fest, visit our official webpage HERE. See you in NOLA!
01
ESSENCE Beauty Carnival
Get ready for an immersive beauty experience just for YOU! Filled with fun photo moments, the biggest and best beauty brands and the hottest topics with your favorite influencers, celebrities and beauty experts. To see the lineup, register for free general admission, or purchase your VIP pass, click HERE
.
02
ESSENCE Wellness House
Prioritize your self-care, health & wellness through an immersive wellness-centered setting hosted by world-class practitioners & advocates. To see the full lineup and get tickets now, click HERE
.
03
ESSENCE E-Suite
Get the opportunity to learn informational tools for professional development and expand their networks through interactive mini-workshops and masterclasses. For more information and to get tickets now, click HERE
.
04
ESSENCE After Dark
Soak up the energy of the city all night at the official after #ESSENCEFest move, ESSENCE AFTER DARK™. Laugh out loud with and take in electrifying music performances!To see the lineup + get tickets, click HERE.
05
ESSENCE Evening Concert Series
Come party with us, sing your heart out and dance the night away as we bring you the best of the best in Hip Hop, R&B, Afrobeats, Caribbean and Soul music. A must-see lineup you don’t want to miss with performances you’ll be talking about for weeks! To see the the lineup so far and get tickets, click HERE
.
06
ESSENCE Film Festival
Prepare to be immersed in all things film and television, including celebrity panels, screenings, and info about behind the scenes gigs. This is your chance to meet the next Oscar and Emmy award winning creatives, experience Hollywood House panel discussions and learn about the path to success in the film business. For more information, click HERE
.
07
ESSENCE Tech Summit
Tap into the tech universe at the ESSENCE Tech Summit™. This free daytime experience will give you the download on product demos and the digital future from tech and NFT experts. For more information and to register, click HERE
.
08
ESSENCE Eats Food & Wine Festival
Enjoy the rich flavors of Creole cuisine and learn the origins of some of our culture’s most beloved dishes. We have Celebrity Chef appearances, demos, panels, and more. Experience fine food trucks and vendors who are whipping up the exquisite tastes of New Orleans and beyond. To see the full lineup and register for free, click HERE
.
09
ESSENCE Marketplace
Shop hundreds of Black-owned brands all at once both virtually an in-person at the EFOC ESSENCE Marketplace! Be the first to get updates on this experience by clicking HERE
to download the official 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture App.
10
ESSENCE In His Zone Men’s Experience
From money to fatherhood, self-care to relationships, health to travel, and fashion to sports! We recognize the spectrum of Black men expanding their horizons and reach new heights in a brotherly atmosphere promoting fun, freedom, and fellowship.
For more information and to register, click HERE
.
11
ESSENCE Wealth & Power Experience featuring Global Black Economic Forum Conversations
Hear from some of the most influential voices in the world in business, politics, entertainment, activism and more. Be the first to get updates on this experience by downloading the 2022 ESSENCE Fest app HERE
.
12
ESSENCE Get Lifted
A fan-favorite at every ESSENCE Fest, this year’s ESSENCE Get Lifted gospel experience happening on Sunday, July 3, will be one you won’t want to miss. And of course, it’s free to attend! Be the first to get updates on this experience by downloading the free 2022 ESSENCE Fest app HERE
.
13
ESSENCE Authors
Cop the latest books from your favorite authors plus, book-signings, talk-backs and more! Be the first to get updates about this experience by downloading the 2022 ESSENCE Fest App HERE
.
14
ESSENCE Studios Centerstage
Join us for the ultimate entertainment experience featuring world premieres, emerging artist performances, Q&A sessions with your favorite film & television casts and talent meet & greets from your favorite entertainers.To see the lineup so far and register to attend, click HERE
.
15
ESSENCE GU Day Of Service
Join the ESSENCE Girls United team as they kick off ESSENCE Fest with a community service day just for the NOLA community. Be the first to get updates about this experience by downloading the 2022 ESSENCE Fest App HERE
.
16
ESSENCE Community Corner
Connect, engage and learn about national and local organizations, foundations and businesses doing the real work to better our communities. Be the first to get updates about this experience by downloading the 2022 ESSENCE Fest App HERE
.
17
ESSENCE Studios Fan Zone
Come meet some of your favorite celebs up close and personal in NOLA at the ESSENCE Fan Zone! Be the first to get updates about this experience by downloading the 2022 ESSENCE Fest App HERE
.
18
ESSENCE Health Hub
Health Hub™ is where leading doctors and other health practitioners come to talk about prevention of disease and how to maintain healthy physical and mental health. We will explore toxic relationships, intimate partner violence, better understand CBD, and explore natural ways to prevent and maintain a healthy weight and stave off diabetes, heart disease and aging. To see the full lineup and get more info, click HERE
.
TOPICS: efoc_22 essence festival