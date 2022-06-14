The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is back like we never left and this year, we’re doing it bigger than we’ve ever done it before!

In addition to the nightly concert series with performances from Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, Jazmine Sullivan, Wiz Kid, New Edition, City Girls, The Isley Brothers and so many others, we’ve also added a few new experiences to our free and paid daytime festivities. From beauty, to wellness, to tech, to entertainment, to food and everything in between, we’ve truly got something for everyone no matter where your passion lies.

Scroll down below to check out all 21 of the experiences, along with links to where you can find more information on lineups, registration or tickets for each one. For more information on all things ESSENCE Fest, visit our official webpage HERE. See you in NOLA!