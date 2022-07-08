Home · 2022 Essence Festival of Culture ESSENCE Beauty Carnival™ : Laid and Slayed | Protecting Your Edges In this demo, Paula Brit will walk us through edge care and the proper way to maintain styles without sacrificing your edges. By Jordyn Brown · Updated July 8, 2022 TOPICS: #BC_2 #BlackJoy2022 Read More 2022 Essence Festival of Culture It’s Bigger Than Hip-Hop: The Roots & Friends Put On A Pow... 2022 Essence Festival of Culture On The First Night Of ESSENCE Fest, Rising Stars In Hip Hop ... 2022 Essence Festival of Culture Issa Rae: 'People Have The Power To Tell Me 'No,' But I Also... girls united Girls United Hosts ESSENCE Fest Day Of Service In New Orleans Shop Zara's Summer Shoes Are Top Tier – 10 Styles You Need To S...