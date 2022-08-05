Revolt TV CEO Detavio Samuels: ‘We Need To Control How We’re Portrayed And That Only Happens Through Black-Owned Media’

The 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture saw Revolt TV CEO Detavio Samuels, , Fashion Bomb Daily CEO Claire Summers, The Marcus Graham Project Co-Founder Lincoln Stephens, and McDonald’s Senior Director Elizabeth Campbell, take to the Wealth & Power Stage for a timely conversation about the importance of Black media, Black marketers, and Black influencers.

Presented by McDonald’s and led by McDonald’s Cultural & Community Communications Director Heather Woodard, the panel explored several important topics including how brands can positively impact Black-owned media in sustainable ways, how Black content creators can grow their audience to attract large brands, not being afraid to hold brands accountable, McDonald’s’ recent’ commitment to increase support of diverse-owned media, production companies and content creators, and much more.

Check out the video above to hear the conversation in full. For more of everything you missed at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, visit our official video content hub HERE.