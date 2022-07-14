We can’t talk about Black excellence without highlighting the ultimate badass Black business woman that is Bozoma Saint John.

This Hall of Fame inducted marketing executive, author and entrepreneur is a true renaissance woman. Through her continuously expanding platform, she serves as a prime example of how to speak your truth, live intentionally and find joy after losing a loved one. Though we could probably write a book of reasons why she’s one of our favorite badass Black women, we narrowed it down to four based on her unforgettable fireside chat with ESSENCE Chief of Staff Barkue Tubman at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival Beauty Carnival.

Scroll below to check those out and then press play on the video above to hear her conversation in full.

She wrote a book called “The Urgent Life: My story of love, loss and survival” and it’s available for pre-order now.

Bozoma Saint John’s life was flipped upside down when her husband was diagnosed with cancer. In her upcoming book The Urgent Life, the marketing executive shares her vivid story of navigating grief after she simultaneously became a widow and single parent, all while building an award-winning career and deciding to pursue her truest passions and purpose, urgently. The book will be released in February 2023. It is available for preorder now on Amazon and Penguin Random House.

2. She has an online workshop called The Badass Workshop to kick your career and personal life into gear.

Ready to upgrade your life? Want to make a big change, but don’t know what direction to take? Saint John created a one-of-a-kind online workshop that breaks down the steps to becoming your best self and living in your trust authenticity. Sign up for the online workshop on her website.

3. She was the chief marketing officer for some of the leading companies in the U.S.

Saint John has a star-studded resume. Before becoming her own boss, she led marketing for major companies like Apple, PepsiCo, Uber and Netflix. She started her marketing career at Spike Lee’s ad agency, SpikeDDB and has continued making waves in the marketing and advertising industry ever since.

4. Her openness, vulnerability and natural light are infectious

This Ghanian goddess is more than a marketing mogul. She is a mother, sister, daughter, friend and down-to-earth woman. She gives her audience glimpses of her life on social media through dancing Instagram reels, podcast interviews and heart warming photos and videos of her daughter Lael. Follow her on Instagram to get a peak behind the desk of Saint John.