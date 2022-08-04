The Wealth & Power experience during the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture saw a panel of esteemed leaders take the stage for an enlightening discussion about achieving success through community empowerment presented by Geico.

Photo by Carl Lynch

Geico Chief Diversity Office Carl Tims, Louisiana Urban League Vice President Klassi Duncan, and Kennedy Jones Solutions Group Managing Consultant Danielle Kennedy Jones joined Geico’s Doretha Polite for the panel, with each panelist sharing some of the work they’re doing to lead the charge for change in how corporations and organizations are supporting Black communities. The conversation heard the group speak on topics including the 100 Black Men Of America mentoring organization, how the Ubran League is helping to meet the needs of Black-owned small businesses, the correlation between Black ownership and true Black freedom, and the power in partnership.

Watch the video above to hear the conversation in full.