Week 2 of the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture After Dark concert series was one to get into for the musical experience of a lifetime. Both MaKenzie Thomas Williams and several of the ladies of Roc Nation took to the virtual stage to perform some of their most notable songs.

First up was MaKenzie, who most may know from her time as a finalist on The Voice. Cozy in a loft-style background surrounded by plants and healing crystals, MaKenzie performed her renditions of Anthony Hamilton’s “Fire We Make” and Alicia Keys’ “The Point of it All.” The songs performed can be found on her album Love, MaKenzie. Shortly following, she performed the H.E.R. and Daniel Caesar hit collaboration, “Best Part” and the late Whitney Houston classic, “I Have Nothing.”

As a treat to fans, MaKenzie also performed a new original song titled “Cream.” As a finale, she performed her pop hit, “I L.O.V.E. Y.O.U.” For the full performance. Check out the video above.

Up next were the Ladies of Roc Nation, who kicked off their set with a performanceby rapper and famed femcee, Rapsody. She later introduced Ambré, who performed “fubu” from her 2019 Pulp album. Ambré also performed “The Catch Up,” which had official visuals drop in April 2021, and standalone single “plenty” featuring Sons Of Sonix.

Maeta took her contemporary feel-good songs “Bitch Don’t Get Mad” and “Press Play” to the stage while three members of Infinity Song’s five-part group performed “Mad Love,” “Everything Is Gonna Be Alright,” and “Happy Victory.” For the full performance, take a look at the video above.

