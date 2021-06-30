How To Watch The 2021 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Wi-Fi cables secured? AirPlay ready? Screens cleaned? Speakers charged? Then you’re all set for the 2021 Essence Festival of Culture experience, returning for its second weekend July 1-4.

We’re turning up the heat at this year’s virtual experience by partnering with Verzuz for a battle with two music giants, Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat. The ’90s hit-makers will be vying for who’s the true king of R&B on Thursday, July 1.

The following day, part two of ESSENCE Fest begins at 3 p.m. EST with our Pitch Please pitch competition, and we have a step-by-step guide for RSVPing for events happening throughout the weekend. Artists, celebs and voices you love and respect celebrate culture and community through a series of interactive sessions and performances.

To ensure you don’t miss a moment of ESSENCE Fest, RSVP for sessions and concerts at ESSENCEStudios.com or ESSENCEFestival.com. See below for a day-by-day calendar of who’s participating and performing.

Thursday, July 1

6 p.m. EST-8 p.m. EST—Dear Black Men

ESSENCE Studios presents Dear Black Men—an all-male summit that salutes the contributions of our brothers who speak vulnerably about their respective experiences as family men, community advocates and leaders of this generation.

RSVP: https://www.essencestudios.com/event/dear-black-men-20210618

8 p.m. EST—ESSENCE x Verzuz

Get ready to watch none other than Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat go hit-for-hit in what’s sure to be an epic showdown filled with a host of the R&B classics we love.

The battle starts live on ESSENCE.com, the Triller app and the Verzuz TV Instagram page.

Friday, July 2

3 p.m. EST—New Voices Pitch Please!

Tune in to PITCH PLEASE!, powered by Pull Up for Change’s Impact Fund and the New Voices Foundation to watch up-and-coming Black women-owned beauty brands make their pitch to change the beauty business game! During this pitch competition, eight Black women founders will compete for cash prizes ranging from $10,000 to $100,000, plus valuable business coaching to launch and execute or grow and scale their beautiful entrepreneurial dreams.

RSVP: https://www.essencestudios.com/event/pitch-please-20210702

6 p.m.-10 p.m. EST—Beauty Carnival

Enjoy presentations from industry insiders and top brands on makeup, skin, body and hair care that provide a fresh perspective on caring for and embracing the hair and skin you’re in. Speakers include Adrienne Houghton, Melyssa Ford, Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye, Supacent, Miss Lawrence, Big Freedia, Demetria Lucas, India.Arie, Tina Knowles and more.

RSVP: https://www.essencestudios.com/event/beauty-carnival-np-20210702

10 p.m. EST—Essence After Dark

Tune in for music curated by ESSENCE’s Girls United brought to you by your favorite rising stars. Featuring performances by Raiche, Tayla Parx & Makenzie and also a world premiere music video by MuMu Fresh.

RSVP: https://www.essencestudios.com/event/essence-after-dark-20210702

Saturday, July 3

1 p.m. EST-3 p.m. EST—Essence Wealth & Power

Discover how to be an agent of change during this virtual town hall. Topics include tools for investing, business, entrepreneurship, policy, voting and more. Speakers include June Ambrose, Jemele Hill, Tamika Mallory, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell, Angela Yee, D-Nice and others. In addition, watch a special segment featuring our Black Female Mayors.

RSVP: https://www.essencestudios.com/event/wealth-power-20210703

5 p.m. EST-7 pm EST—Entertainment All Access

Catch your Hollywood faves in Q&As and be the first to watch exclusive sneak peeks of the hottest upcoming releases! With appearances by Gina Torres, Lil Rel, Yvonne Orji, Yandy Smith, Mary J. Blige and more.

RSVP: https://www.essencestudios.com/event/entertainment-all-access-20210703

7 p.m. EST-10 p.m. EST—Evening Concert

A star-studded lineup featuring performances by DJ Khaled & Friends, Kirk Franklin, Davido, Ne-Yo, Amerie, Case and Carl Thomas.

RSVP: https://www.essencestudios.com/event/efoc-evening-concert-series-20210703

Sunday, July 4

10 a.m. EST-1 p.m. EST—ESSENCE Wellness House

A multi-faceted collective of self-care resources for you! Through our curated sessions, you will walk away equipped with the resources to prioritize your nutrition, spirit, relationships and more.

RSVP: https://www.essencestudios.com/event/wellness-house-20210704

1 p.m. EST-3 p.m. EST—Get Lifted

Get your spirits lifted as the annual all-star Gospel tribute hits your screen for two Sundays back to back! Tune in for powerful words of praise by your favorite spiritual leaders and music by your favorite gospel artists. Performances by Kirk Franklin & Friends, Israel Houghton and more.

RSVP: https://www.essencestudios.com/event/get-lifted-20210704

