During the Wellness House experience at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, Director of Community Medicine & Health Educator Dr. Eric Griggs stopped by to break down everything we need to know about the COVID-19 vaccines with a little help from our partners at Walmart.

As a Louisiana Health Promotion Ambassador, Dr. Griggs has decimated his life’s work to spreading awareness in New Orleans and surrounding areas regarding how today’s healthcare issues impact Black communities. Speaking specifically about the COVID-19 vaccines during the ESSENCE Festival, Dr. Griggs touched on topics including why even he was hesitant to get the vaccine as a doctor, what changed his mind, the importance of doctors being honest about what they don’t know, an interesting Black history tidbit about the birth & evolution of vaccinations, and much more.

Check out the video above to hear what Dr. Griggs’ had to say. For more of everything you missed at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Wellness House experience, click HERE.