Loading the player…

For this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, content creator Morgan Gaines gave us an all-access pass to the magical kingdom of Walt Disney World. In anticipation of the 50th anniversary of The World’s Most Magical Celebration at Walt Disney World ® Resort on October 1st, Gaines gives us the inside scoop on having the most magical time at what we know as “the happiest place on Earth.”

For more of everything you missed at the Entertainment All Access experience during the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, click HERE.

According to Gaines, Spaceship Earth and The Hollywood Tower will “magically light up the night” on the 50th celebration as part of Beacons of Magic. At Disney World’s Epcot, the Annual Epcot Food and Wine Festival will be held between July and November. Not to mention, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will debut as a new ride to give parkgoers a taste of France on October 1.

Want to know more about how to celebrate 50 years in the making? Watch the video above!