A key component of being authentic in business is not just building trust with your audience — but also with the team around you. And anyone who wants to bring their authentic A-game as an entrepreneur or business professional knows that they should be working on this from day one.

During week 1 of the Wealth & Power experience at the 2021 Essence Festival of Culture, the segment “Commerce & Community: Building An Authentic Business Sense presented by Fox’s Beat Shazam” featured advice from Corinne Foxx and Stacia Mac as they took us to school with tips on how to build a strong, genuine, authentic brand team.

“Growing up I looked up to my Dad [Jamie Foxx] a lot and I saw how he and his business always used his success to uplift the people around him,” says actress, producer and podcast host, Corinne Foxx. “He was always hiring family, friends and then also just people he’s worked with for years. He really respected relationships. I think I took that on now that I have a new role as a producer. And really making sure that I’m creating opportunities for people that I want to uplift with me.”

Mac also emphasized the importance of building community with your team. “I could not do it without my team,” says Mac. “My team is most important, because I don’t take on projects that I can’t fully give myself to. That comes with surrounding yourself with people and individuals intentionally.”

Before concluding the discussion, Foxx emphasized, “If you’re given a platform or opportunity to do something great, this is your time to help other people out. For me, launching FoxxTales was the beginning of this entrepreneurial mindset that I have, and also this humanitarian in me, and blending everything together. If you have the opportunity to do so, uplift others.”

