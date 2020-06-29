The biggest names in gospel music gathered for a praise break at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture on Sunday afternoon.

The annual Get Lifted Gospel Sunday Celebration featured inspirational words and performances by The Walls Group, Anita Wilson, Fred Hammond, Erica Campbell and The Clark Sisters.

Bishop T.D. Jakes and the Reverend Al Sharpton opened the celebration with impassioned calls to worship in spite of the chaos in the world. Tye Tribbett, the event’s host, also offered uplifting messages between segments.

“He’s the same God, pandemic or not he doesn’t change,” declared Tribbett.

He was followed by the The Walls Group, who performed their single “Friend in Me.”

Anita Wilson followed with a performance of “Gooder Than Good,” while Erica Campbell served up a powerful showing of her contemporary Christian hits, including the Bible-fueled bop “I Luh God.”

The Clark Sisters spoke blessings over the life of the viewers during their performance.

In between the musical selections, entrepreneurs promoted faith-based businesses, including clothing and jewelry lines. We were then treated to an exclusive benediction by Angela Rye and Tyler Perry, a flashback from a conversation from 2019, when the entertainment mogul said that surrendering to the Lord was the key to success.

Missed out on the fun? Don’t worry, you can join us for week two of worship on July 5.