Sandra Douglass Morgan Means Business

Morgan is the Las Vegas Raiders’ newest president—making her the first Black woman to hold a team’s top leadership position.

It’s been a big year for Black women in sports. Though there’s much work still to do, Black women are finally getting the recognition and opportunities they deserve—on the court and in the front offices—across multiple sports leagues.

With the record-breaking $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos in June of 2022, Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments and a member of the Broncos’ new ownership group, became the first Black woman with an equity stake in a NFL team. And with Sandra Douglass Morgan as the Las Vegas Raiders’ newest president, last season marked the first time in the National Football League’s history that a Black woman has held a team’s top leadership position.

Morgan recognizes that with great power comes great responsibility. “I’m hopeful my appointment will show traditionally underrepresented groups—whether they be women, LGBTQ, people of color, veterans or those with disabilities—that they, too, can have a presence at every level in the sports and entertainment industry,” she says.

Morgan has her work cut out for her: She is taking over a team that has endured turbulent times in its front office, with two presidents and several longtime executives leaving the -organization in less than a year, according to thereporter.com. Bleacherreport.com also alleges that women within the Raiders organization have described a pattern of harassment, unwarranted demotions and unequal treatment. But Morgan has a track record of coming in and handling things, just as many Black women have before her. Because, quite frankly—what would the world do without Black women?

“This is a critical and defining moment in the history of the franchise,” Morgan says. “It is important to me, and it is my intention, to guide this organization as we navigate the next decade here in our new home of Las Vegas.”

Her impressive résumé includes two decades as a lawyer, and during that time, she has filled various high-profile roles in the city of Las Vegas, which is also her hometown. No stranger to breaking barriers, Morgan spent eight years working for the city of North Las Vegas, becoming the first Black city attorney in the state of Nevada during her tenure from 2013 to 2016. She was also the first person of color to serve as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Morgan has deep roots in Las Vegas, which makes her new role as president of the Raiders a full-circle moment for her. She is committed to making a difference in the town that she says shaped her. At Eldorado High School, she held the titles of cheerleading captain and class president, putting her on an impressive path to becoming the leader that she is today.

“Each role I have held has allowed me to grow my skill set and to serve the Raiders,” Morgan reflects. “I’ve led and been a part of complex institutions, which helped me build a foundation for my leadership style. I have led institutions through some of the most difficult times in our state’s history—when we closed our doors to 40 million visitors during the start of the pandemic, and then again when we welcomed them back.”

Not only is Morgan president of the Las Vegas Raiders, but she’s also a wife and the mom of two teenagers. Her husband, Don, played with the Minnesota Vikings and the -Arizona -Cardinals from 1999 to 2002, making theirs an all-around football family. However, Morgan developed a passion for the sport long before jumping the broom. “When I was growing up, football and other sports were always on in my house, and my love for the game has only increased in my adulthood,” she says.

Morgan is intentional about creating opportunities for women in sports who can follow in her footsteps. “I welcome the chance to be a role model for all women who seek to start careers in the sports and gaming industry,” she says. “If my role can open doors, then that is a win in my book. It’s important to me to be able to make a meaningful contribution well beyond the -Raiders family.”

In other words, as has been said of our nation’s Vice President, Kamala Harris, Morgan may be the first woman to step into the role of president of an NFL team, but she intends to do everything in her power to make sure that she most certainly will not be the last.

This article first appeared in the November/December 2022 issue of ESSENCE Magazine.