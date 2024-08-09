Zoë Kravitz Serves Elegant Realness In Saint Laurent

Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz is making a case for wearing black in the summertime. In a new press look the actress and director opted for a striking frock that ethered into emo territory. The number she wore styled by Andrew Mukamal was meshed with minimal accessories and a red lipstick choice that felt like kismet. Since she and Mukamal are red carpet connoisseurs her entire ensemble came across as natural.

The black gown Kravitz wore can be credited to Saint Laurent. On the sides, there were crescent moon slits that allowed her a moment to provide a peak at the shoulder blades. The dress’s length was also perfectly tailored, adding an elegant factor to the outfit. The Jessica McCormack jewelry she wore was an ideal pairing too, it arrived in the form of star-shaped earrings. Since this was a special moment for the actress it makes sense that her stylist upped the sophistication a bit. Blink Twice is Kravitz’s directorial debut after all.

The Saint Laurent muse and ambassador is often captured in stunning custom pieces by the French brand. Earlier this year in February, Mukamal styled Kravitz in a sheath see-through number courtesy of Saint Laurent in a rich brown hue with matching pumps and a vintage-esque skinny belt. Next, in March another nearly translucent black frock followed. Both of these moments are spot-on for Zoë. They signify her as a lover of impressive detailing in addition to her ability to disrupt red carpets rather than just showing up in a gown for the sake of doing so. Instead of this notion, Kravitz is a fashionable disruptor in our eyes.