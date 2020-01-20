When you’re the offspring of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, you’re bound to come out as angelic at Zoe Kravitz. The artist – she acts and sings, is a direct reflection of both of her parents. From her soft charisma to her seemingly perfect style, Zoe Kravitz will go down in this decade as a fashion icon.

Yesterday evening, the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles, California and the best of the best gathered on the red carpet to celebrate the most outstanding performances by actors this year. To support her cast members for their Big Little Lies nomination, Kravitz pranced on the SAG red carpet in a look that almost seemed effortless.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Zoë Kravitz attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The actor sported a custom Oscar de la Renta peach gown with a nod to old school glamour by including creme gloves to her look. We’ve seen gloves make a subtle appearance this awards season. Beyonce sported sheer black gloves in custom Schiaparelli at the Golden Globes as well as Rihanna wearing baby blue gloves with her Fenty look at the Brit Awards.

With a natural beat and slick back hair to complete her look, it’s only right to deem Zoe Kravitz as the best dressed of the night.

