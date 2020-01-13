Zendaya Stuns In Tom Ford At Critics’ Choice Awards

Yesterday evening, the Critics’ Choice Awards was the second ceremony this year – continuing what is to be a hectic awards season ahead. Our favorite celebrities like Lupita Nyong’o, Ava Duvernay, and Janet Mock gathered on the red carpet in Santa Monica, California to celebrate the best in television this year. But, when the red carpet is all said and done, the internet makes the final call of what outfits stole the night in which, Zendaya was the clear winner – and rightfully so.

The “Euphoria” actress stepped on the carpet in a monochromatic hot pink set that included a sculpted top and matching maxi skirt. Then entire outfit appeared in the Tom Ford Spring 2020 collection which made its debut at NYFW in September. Her stylist, Law Roach posted a photo on Instagram deeming the actress as a “Warrior Women” as her top resembled some type of chic armor.

The actress was nominated for the groundbreaking role in the HBO series Euphoria, and while she left empty-handed she was undoubtedly the best-dressed of the night.

