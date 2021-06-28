Zendaya Paid Homage To Beyoncé With Her 2021 BET Awards Look

Former Essence cover star and Emmy-winner Zendaya hit the BET Awards in a stunning dress that paid tribute to Beyoncé. For the look, she worked with longtime stylist Law Roach.

She rocked the dress Beyoncé wore a shortened version for the 2003 BET Awards show, which marked one of her earliest solo performances. The dress is SS 2003 Versace.

“[Zendaya] wearing [Versace SS03 dress [Stuart Weitzman] shoes and [Bulgari] yellow diamonds,” Roach wrote on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time the two have worked together on a high fashion reference. For the Novemeber/December 2020 cover of Essence, the duo drew inspiration from Donyale Luna, the first Black supermodel. Then, for the 2021 Oscars, Zendaya wore a yellow, Cher-style Valentino gown that was an ode to Cher’s 70s ‘fits.

Zendaya’s Euphoria co-stars, including Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer and Alexa Demi, were in awe of the ensemble, and commented on the actress’ post about it. “You are unreal,” Reid wrote. Meanwhile, Schafer said, “My jaw dropped.”

But in addition to being a fashion icon in the making, we love that Zendaya is also passionate about helping usher in the next generation of activists and thinkers. During our cover story, she said, “It’s on us to take it from here and hopefully make it better. But it doesn’t really look like that right now—and the people in charge don’t like to listen to us. But it’s important to lean into hope and lean into the beautiful things that I see my peers doing, whether through their activism or through their art.”

She then added, “It’s extremely inspiring for me to watch and be a part of. I wanted to speak to the power of that and let them know, what you’re fighting for does mean something, and you are supported and seen.”

