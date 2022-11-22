Zaya Wade Is Fashion’s New It Girl

Zaya Wade has been making a name for herself apart from her star-studded family. Recently, she’s been on everyone’s mood boards as she’s been posting on her Instagram glamorous outfits. Zaya’s sense of style comes naturally as both her parents, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, are a very stylish couple. We’re seeing many celebrity children grow up to come into their own, and Zaya’s personal growth and style evolution are parallel to her confidence rising.

We hope to see her in partnership with some luxury houses, as she has an eye for chic pieces and putting them together in an effortless way. She’s been seen in designer brands like SIEDRÉS, Miu Miu, and Stella McCartney and on her page pretty often, so it would make sense to go with either for a partnership. We think she’s reached her influencer slash model slash fashion girl era, and honestly, we’re here for it.

She attended Fashion Week SS23, and all her red carpet looks have been impressive for someone so young to be in touch with what looks good on her. She might have a team that helps style her, as her godfather is stylist Jason Bolden who has dressed the likes of Yara Shahidi and Trevor Noah. If you haven’t been following her, hit that follow and watch her style evolution continue.