Zara Is Having An Epic Sale

There are a few things we don’t get to say often, and “Zara is having a major sale” is one of them. Alas, here we are (thankfully). The Spanish retail giant unveiled its limited time sale online at 9 EST Saturday night with items discounted anywhere from 20 to 70 percent, and we can’t help but feel like the brand just sent us all a huge gift.

The Zara girl is any girl, from the timeless wardrobe capsule connoisseur to the rule-bending maximalist, making this sale one anyone can have fun with. Currently, you’re met with an impressive roundup of new outerwear (including the artful styles the brand recently released in its Zara Atelier collection), the best booties ever and the brand’s getting-better-with-time selection of leather, both faux and genuine.

Many of us were likely already headed to the brand’s site for a bit of post-holiday shopping anyhow, but just in case you needed further excuse, here it is. Good sales don’t last long, so take a a peak at some of the styles below before anyone else does.