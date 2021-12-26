Zara Is Having An Epic Sale

There are a few things we don’t get to say often, and “Zara is having a major sale” is one of them. Alas, here we are (thankfully). The Spanish retail giant unveiled its limited time sale online at 9 EST Saturday night with items discounted anywhere from 20 to 70 percent, and we can’t help but feel like the brand just sent us all a huge gift.
The Zara girl is any girl, from the timeless wardrobe capsule connoisseur to the rule-bending maximalist, making this sale one anyone can have fun with. Currently, you’re met with an impressive roundup of new outerwear (including the artful styles the brand recently released in its Zara Atelier collection), the best booties ever and the brand’s getting-better-with-time selection of leather, both faux and genuine.
Many of us were likely already headed to the brand’s site for a bit of post-holiday shopping anyhow, but just in case you needed further excuse, here it is. Good sales don’t last long, so take a a peak at some of the styles below before anyone else does.
01
Zara Polka Dot Trench Coat
Just imagine how a pop of colorful accessories (such as red, green or yellow) will pop against this print.
02
Zara Faux Leather Pencil Skirt
Faux leather midi skirts are the new pants.
03
Zara Heeled Leather Ankle Boots
Add these to anything from your jeans and suit trousers to your maxi dresses.
04
Zara Strappy Heeled Leather Sandals
Strappy sandals are never not flattering.
05
Zara Pleated Pants
Somehow, these basic khaki pants look beyond chic.
06
Zara Ruched Asymmetric Top
The dreamiest top you’ll ever meet.
07
Zara Draped Front Pencil Skirt
You can’t do Zara’s Ruched Asymmetric Top without its matching skirt.
08
Zara Faux Leather Dress
Add tights and a leather jacket, and you’ve got hot girl summer in the wintertime.
09
Zara Leather Pants Limited Edition
These are the kind of leather pants you keep forever.
10
Zara Side Vented Knit Dress
Zara knows how to spice up a little black dress.
11
Zara Knit Wrap Sweater
Has there been a more chic sweater?
12
Zara Faux Leather Shirt Dress
olive green and faux leather are a match made in heaven.
13
Zara Frayed Textured Mini Skirt
Add a turtleneck and boots, and you’re done.
14
Zara Full-Length Printed Pants
Tiger print is always a good idea.
15
Zara Chain Strap Satin Effect Dress
Classic in the front, party in the back.
16
Zara Flowy Neckline Top
We all need that versatile top – You can dress up this cowl neck any number of ways, but you can dress it down with denim and heels, too.
17
Zara Wool Blend Menswear Coat
There’s no such thing as a bad outfit with this coat involved.
18
Zara Printed Draped Tulle Top
This top is more versatile than it looks.
TOPICS: Zara