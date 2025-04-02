Zac Posen On The Launch Of The Premium GapStudio Line

Mario Sorrenti

After schlepping through the city during a rainy afternoon, arriving at the Gap headquarters in lower Manhattan was a tiny treat. Perhaps the most enjoyable moment of that rain-ridden day was being walked through Gap’s latest creation by Zac Posen: the launch of GapStudio, a new in-house brand, and its first collection. As Gap Inc.’s Executive Vice President and Creative Director, Posen has been working diligently to showcase a newer Gap to the globe since his appointment last year.

An institution, Gap, is beloved for its practicality, and as I glaze over the line it’s evident that a refreshing chapter is ahead for the American mainstay label. GapStudio forges a newer vantage point that further showcases the brand’s level of attention to craftsmanship and tailoring whilst nailing down its dedication to representing the Americana market.

As Posen walks through a dedicated space at Gap’s atelier there are design elements that weren’t expected: ultra-cropped bra tops, slip dresses, a skirt inspired by the bloomer trend, and there are even vegan denim pieces like a jacket. Notably, to create the first delivery under GapStudio, Posen was able to hire individuals from his eponymous brand which shuttered in 2019.

“When I think about Gap, I think of elevated classics,” Posen shared. “For me, style is not about age, it’s not about body–it’s about an attitude and good classics.” Each item designed at the brand’s NYC headquarters features elegant tailoring, draping that doesn’t try too hard, and appears to be fully functional. Wearability doesn’t appear to be a problem for any of the creations, and Posen proudly showcases how many of the items can be worn with one another. (Many items price out near $100 or $150, the highest marked item is priced at $248.)

The designer’s long standing career in luxury fashion has led him to Gap and the creation of GapStudio, he calls it a “start up” within the universe of New York City’s fashion industry. Perhaps what’s most pivotal about Collection 001 are the tiny details and design codes that speak volumes: shoulder pads that are a nod to his time at Brooks Brothers. Another example, the finishing touches on a double breasted jacket alludes to his belief in materials that are complete and well-defined. Another addition that speaks to the designer personally are a pair of pants created to evoke what he calls “sailor trousers” that he wore daily in high school.

Corsets also make an appearance–whether worn on top of a dress or even a simple tee, they’re a solid addition to the line. Separately, Posen is not leaning away from T-shirt dressing, instead he’s embracing it wholly. Especially given the launch of this style of dress that immediately sold out when worn by Anne Hathaway months ago. This frock arrives in a few colorways for those hoping to catch it again. One notion that is fitting for NYC and other swift paced global cities? The designer admits that the pieces were created to evoke a charm well fit for day-to-night wear.

For those who are currently returning to offices quite regularly the collection may speak to them. There are skirts that feel lengthy enough for stuffy offices. And there happens to also be a perfectly structured trench coat too. Knit dresses also prove to be versatile under the watchful eye of Posen.

His fixation on key design codes doesn’t just elevate Gap, it enriches the world he’s been creating for years under his namesake brand. Not to be remiss, the first campaign for GapStudio is shot by Mario Sorrenti, the lauded creator, and styled by Alastair McKimm, former editor-in-chief of i-D. Starring Alex Consani, Imaan Hamaan, and Anok Yai, this level of creativity combined with drops and seasonal collections will align with Gap’s main line. Living outside the confines of the main line will allow for inviting guest creators which Posen declares as “thrilling.”

GapStudio’s Collection 001 will be available at 10 select Gap retail stores including Flatiron, NY; 85th & Third, NY; Times Square, NY; The Grove, CA; Garden State Plaza, NJ; Wilshire, CA; Aventura, FL; Lincoln Road, FL; Oakbrook, IL; 2 Folsom, CA; and in select international markets and online beginning on April 3. Pricing is marked between $78-$248.