You Can Now Purchase The Jacquemus SS21 Collection

Moda Operandi entered the e-commerce shopping space offering buyers a direct way to purchase runway pieces. The luxury fashion market has arguably taken a hit due to COVID-19, and ultimately drew back the appeal that Moda normally has during fashion months. However, thanks to the Jacquemus Trunkshow the site is now offering brand new pieces.

Just last week Jacquemus hosted a show right outside of Paris, and despite the questionable eyebrow raises at throwing a fashion event during a pandemic, his collection was re-shared all across social media with loathing Gen-Z and millennial fashion fanatics.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 16: A model walks on the runway during “L’Amour” : Jacquemus Spring-Summer 2021 Show on July 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

If there is one thing that Jacquemus has mastered, it’s that the brand creates mod fashion moments and use that to its advantage by feeding a culture that arguably thrives off an illusion of luxury. Yes, the clothes are good but so is the presentation. For this past runway experience, the designer presented his pieces in a field, much like the ones you’ve seen when scrolling past a scenic photo on the internet. Reigning true to his sleek vacation ready threads, the Jacquemus Spring Summer collection titled “L’Amour” was, “inspired by humble scenes of French domesticity,” the Moda Operandi site reads.

For a limited time (only 3 more days), buyers are able to purchase directly from the show with products scheduled to arrive just in time for Spring – next year. When purchasing a product the site reads, “Ships by April 30, 2021.”

Ranging in price from $220 – $1,080, shop the “L’Amour” collection here.