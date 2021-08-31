Courtesy of K-Swiss

K-Swiss, the OG tennis-shoe brand, has tapped in with musician and founder of the 4HUNNID fashion line, YG, to create a special offering exclusively for FootLocker. Together, they co-designed and reinterpreted one of the brand’s most classic silhouettes.

The Compton native has been a long time supporter of K-Swiss, which made this collaboration extra special for both parties. ​​”Where I grew up K-Swiss was a part of the kulture heavily, so being somebody from the streets doing a kollab with K-Swiss is exciting,” YG tells ESSENCE. “And I just found out the main designer of K-Swiss is a Black man from Kompton.”

Aside from YG’s career as a musician and actor, he is also the creative director of his own fashion brand and an avid sneaker collector. His stylish flair and love for footwear was poured into the new design of K-Swiss’s Classic LX, along with drawing inspiration from the brand’s ethos and using a few of their signature design elements. As a result, they produced a blinged-out Classic LX featuring K-Swiss’s distinct five stripes and three-sectioned toe cap. “You gotta have confidence to wear ‘em how I wear ‘em…you gotta have swag…you gotta have sauce,” YG expressed.

The limited edition collection is available for purchase now on footlocker.com – retailing at $120.