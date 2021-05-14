Yara Shahidi Explores Her Heritage With New Adidas Collection

Photo: Adidas

This season, Adidas Originals and Yara Shahidi have come together to present a two-part collaborative footwear and apparel collection. The new partnership features the spirit of ReCreation through unique takes on the creative polymath’s Iranian and African American heritage.

“I’m incredibly excited to have the opportunity to partner with Adidas Originals as a creator, as I have always viewed clothing and footwear as incredible tools with which we navigate the world in our own particular way, so to be able to design my own collections with the brand has been truly special,” Shahidi said in a press release.

The first part of the collaboration released includes Yara’s elevated design of the Superstar silhouette, infusing the iconic sneaker with a number of eclectic upgrades. The shoe features brown and yellow suede stripes and heel panels, metal lace jewels and a scalloped tongue. Included in the insole of the shoe is “yar”, a derivation of Yara’s name meaning ‘friend’.

The collection also features two, distinctive, 1960s inspired takes on the classic adidas tracksuit: the striking Satin Track Top and Satin Track Pant and the Varsity Track Top and Varsity Track Pant. Both are updated to accompany Yara’s latest capsule.

Launching just yesterday in North America, the Adidas Originals by Yara Shahidi collaborative collection is available through adidas.com, CONFIRMED, and select retailers.