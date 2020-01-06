Yara Shahidi’s Afterparty Look Won The Golden Globes

While the Golden Globes winners were no surprise, Black Hollywood did what they do best when it comes to these awards shows and that’s shut the red carpet down. Tonight, the internet is stanning over a surprise Beyonce appearance where she sported a form-fitting gown with yellow puffy sleeves. And, she’s not the only one who picked a bright color for the night.

Actress Yara Shahidi was a no show to the 77th Annual Golden Globes but she hit the streets for the afterparties. Honestly, what teenager wouldn’t? Rocking a Carolina Herrera gown, the actress and her stylist, Jason Bolden paired the look with gold pointed Christian Louboutin heels and a dainty bangle. She topped the look off of course, a natural hairstyle that only Shahidi could pull off.

Whether she’s on a red carpet or enjoying a-list afterparties you can always expect a lewk from the ‘Grown-ish’ star.

