5 Ways To Wear Trending Winter Colors

Not too long ago Chocolate Mousse was announced by Pantone as the leading color of 2025. Now that we’re in the thick of winter, creative styling of this warm tone can begin. From warm coats to tops to accessories, the brown hue will surely be seen often by fashion’s most popular influencers and editors alike. It’s a color that can be added to anyone’s wardrobe with ease as a versatile color, regardless of preferred aesthetics, that’s what made it the color of the year. Other colors that have been trending, according to Pantone, such as baby pink, cherry red, and butter yellow. And we couldn’t forget about the classic winter white.

Regarding getting dressed for the colder seasons, it’s easy to fall into the trap of wearing the same neutral tones often deemed chic like tan, black, brown, and white. But, you don’t have to only wear those colors to have a look that can be considered chic. Adding pops of color or wearing a bold monochromatic outfit is just as fashionable. Consider trying out the new color of the year along with the complementary and contrasting hues trending from Pantone.

Whether you want to wear a bold monochromatic look or muted pastel pops of color, practice with these looks below to replicate or draw inspiration from. Color theory in fashion and in art creates harmonious and aesthetically pleasing moments. With these colors, you can brighten up the sharp but bland winter blues.

Keep scrolling to learn how to execute 5 colorful, winter-appropriate outfits.

Chocolate Mousse

If you’re already open to wearing pops of color then, Chocolate Mousse is for you. The deliciously brown hue can blend in or pop out with ease in any look you put together. Try adding more color with a pop of orange pants since brown and orange are complementary colors. If you’re not too keen on wearing much color, try a brown coat over a black outfit rather than a black one, for a small but stylish change. Or you can add a brown bag rather than a black one as a neutral pop of color.



Baby Pink

Baby pink may be an unexpected color to style, but try just adding it as a pop of color first. For example a fuzzy jacket to layer over jeans and a T-shirt is an easy start. If you’re comfortable with color, a head-to-toe baby pink look through a matching knit set or a knitted dress would be the best option.

Butter Yellow

This hue is one of our favorite shades of yellow. It’s complementary to shades of blue, purple, green, and red. An all butter yellow look would be a cheerful touch to the winter weather. If it isn’t too cold a simple knit sweater and flowy skirt with warm leggings layered under similar to the look below is an effortless way to style the color. You could also mix a lavender sweater with a butter yellow knit skirt for a stylish twist.

Cherry Red

The tone cherry red is still trending hard right now. Under a gray wool coat and layered over thick gray pants, a cherry red turtleneck is a simple way to incorporate the color. You could also do this with a black coat and pants as well. If you’re feeling daring for the winter season in regard to style, a full head-to-toe cherry red look would make an eye-catching statement. Think a leather red skirt, red turtleneck, and red-heeled boots to complete the look.

Winter White

The easiest way to wear winter white is in a fur coat to layer over either an all-black outfit or another monochrome look. Luckily, white goes with everything. If you’d like to opt out of a short or long fur coat, try wearing a pair of cream pants and chic oversized white sweater for a look with added dimension and texture.

