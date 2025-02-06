Office-Friendly Winter Outfit Essentials You Need

Getty Images

If the snow hasn’t trapped you in yet, it’s safe to say you’re going into the office at least three days a week. This winter is all about comfortability, functionality, and style. While it’s tempting to stop caring about your outfits, we have some foolproof outfit ideas with essential pieces that can withstand the cold while keeping you fashionable.

The debate about basics and essential items has been going back and forth for too long. Essentials are personalized to each individual. For instance, a plain white T-shirt could be considered a basic, but a boxy cut or cropped baby tee are two very different styles. Fit and contrast are everything in regard to essentials. Think subversive and specific rather than plain and flat. Another thing to consider is the environment of the office. The outfits we have in mind will stay in the professional realm while venturing into stylish territories to ensure self-expression even amid a dress code.

With that said, we’ve rounded up a few winter outfits we think all the office girls should try—with essentials in mind. Who said winter had to be bland? From heavy coats, and sturdy boots, to warm sweaters, we’ve got all the essentials you need below.

A Puffer Coat

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

You don’t have to look like a blob wearing a puffer coat. Try one that adds shape back into your look like this chocolate brown puffer coat by Varley. The warm tone goes well with a pastel or bright blue-hued sweater and trousers. Add a pair of tan suede platform slip-on mules to complete your look. You can also wear a puffer coat over a knit dress and heeled boots if your office’s dress code allows for this type of pairing.

The Go-To Sweater

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Adding texture to a winter outfit is the way to go if you want to venture out of wearing plain outfits to the office. This knit gray sweater from Toteme has a brushed effect that quickly adds to a look. Try gray wool pants for a monochrome look and a pair of pointed-toe boots and a heavy coat to layer over your outfit.



A Wool Coat

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Every winter a wool coat is seen on an array of people heading to the office or running errands. It’s a piece that will live in your closet for years and could even be passed down, because it’s timeless. The Frankie Shop has a brown wool coat that is the perfect mix of slouchy and structured for an effortless look. From layering it over a pantsuit to a more casual work outfit like jeans and a sweater, a wool coat is a go-to.

A Fur Hat

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

An accessory that has stood the test of time and trends is definitely a fur hat. From the classic trapper shape, bucket hat silhouette to the wrap cap, fur hats have always been in and essential to stay warm. A fur hat is a chic way to complete any winter outfit, from a knit set and boots to a leather trench, denim jeans, and sneakers. Try this one from Susanna Chow to complete your winter look.

The Leather Tote

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Lugging a laptop around isn’t the most fun thing in the world, but carrying one in a slouchy tote bag is at the very least, stylish. A sleek black leather tote bag will last you past the winter time, and so will one in with a suede makeup. Try Tory Burch’s iteration of a leather tote. Style it with a slouchy wool coat that wraps around your waist and a pair of chunky loafers for contrast. An oversized faux fur coat also works too, just pair it with a velvet two-piece set with your favorite leather boots, and a tote that fits all of your daily essentials.

Heeled Knee-High Boots

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Depending on your job’s dress code, a pair of knee-high boots with a skirt set or even a sleek dress would come across as office siren-coded. Classic knee-high boots will last you throughout the year as they pair well with just about everything. This pair from Reformation can be a good piece to have to transition your office looks to an after-hours look easily. Think of a leather trench and an oversized knit set to pair yours with.

Leather Gloves

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The best way to elevate a winter outfit that feels like it’s missing something is a pair of leather gloves. Whether you’re wearing a puffer coat or wool coat, a pair of leather gloves peeking out will make your look effortlessly chic. A.L.C.’s black leather gloves are a bit longer, so it adds a bit of drama and glam to an outfit. And when you’re out of the office and in something more casual it’ll add a cool effect to your look. Also, don’t be afraid to experiment with metallic hues such as silver (Greyivy tried out leather gloves in this manner, and it works).