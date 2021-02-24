Photo: PUMA

PUMA is stepping into spring by adding a fresh extension to its Rider collection with supermodel Winnie Harlow leading the campaign. “PUMA has become a big family to me. They have really allowed me to collaborate in meaningful ways,” Harlow tells ESSENCE. Early last year, the model joined the lifestyle brand and has been a face and voice for the label.

Introducing the Cruise Rider sneaker, the new design features fresh colors and a bold and structured mockup. The silhouette includes a slightly higher midsole with sculpting details, a TPU piece in the back, and Rider foam for a cozy finish. “I love that it comes in different color ways. It gives you so much freedom with your looks and lots of comfort, which is super important to me,” she says. A mesh and nylon upper with suede overlays in vibrant colors like teal, bright yellow, and a dash of pink, adds a playful touch to the design.

Launching on heels on fashion week, Harlow tells ESSENCE that she is enjoying this down time. “I do miss fashion week as its really important to me to work and be busy,” she exclaimed. “But I think itâ€™s so cool how the fashion world is getting so creative with their showcasing. I have also enjoyed taking time out being with my family and my boyfriend. Iâ€™m looking forward to getting back to whatever the new normal will be, and Iâ€™ve been working on some cool new projects that I canâ€™t wait for everyone to see,” the model concludes.

Priced at $85, shop the cruise rider now on PUMA.com.