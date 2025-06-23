Is Willy Chavarria Going To Fendi?

Getty Images

Willy Chavarria could be taking his talents to Fendi. Will that be the next level for the talented designer? Only time will tell.

WWD reports that sources are saying the Roman fashion house has had discussions with the New York-based designer. Interestingly enough this news comes after all of the tremendous strides Chavarria has been making regarding his design work with his eponymous brand in recent years. His intentional work and the thrilling pieces he’s been executing have been resonating widely on a global scale. And this rumor makes that quite clear.

In case you need a refresher, Kim Jones stepped down from Fendi following four years as the house’s artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear, and fur collections for women. Alongside Jones’ dedication to the house, he was also responsible for bringing his signature energy to Fendi.

WWD also reports that Fendi has held discussions with “potential successors,” including John Galliano, Maria Grazia Chiuri, previously of Dior, in addition to Pierpaolo Piccioli, the longstanding Valentino designer. Piccioli was previously announced as the creative director at Balenciaga–he follows the reign of Demna Gvasalia. A source has stated that Francesco Risso, Marni’s former creative director, is a candidate as well.

Currently, Silvia Venturini Fendi is the artistic director of accessories and menswear collections. Silvia will reportedly stage a coed show for Spring/Summer 2026 during Milan Fashion Week in September.

When thinking of a Fendi and Willy Chavarria pairing, one can’t help but recall the fashion legends who LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) has embraced over the years. Talent such as Ozwald Boateng, a master tailor who made strides at Givenchy Homme, and Virgil Abloh, who held the top role at Louis Vuitton Men’s prior to his death. One might even venture to recall the fascinating creations of the late Alexander McQueen, previously of Givenchy.

Regardless of how the Fendi role shakes up, Chavarria is leaving a distinct mark on the global fashion industry. Last year, he was honored by the CFDA as “Menswear Designer of the Year.” His work at Calvin Klein and other top brands such as Ralph Lauren has led to a creative journey that would make it fitting for him to lead a house like Fendi.

Weeks ago, he received the Parsons Table Award at the Parsons Benefit. At the affair he shared the following: “We’ve decided to use fashion, art, and beauty as a way to deliver a message of human beauty. Whether it’s delivered as a whisper, a kiss, or [a] house soundtrack, the message is that we are all found. It’s a human message.”