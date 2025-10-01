Willow Smith Serves Effortless Edge At Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Getty Images

At Jonathan Anderson’s highly anticipated Dior debut, actress and singer Willow Smith stood out in a sea of stars. The 24-year-old chose a kimono-style navy mini dress, cinched with a striped tie and paired with dainty red bow heels—all from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, naturally.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: Willow Smith attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

The short silhouette and minimal sandals highlighted her long legs, while the striped tie cinched her waist—almost as though she might’ve snagged it from her boyfriend’s closet. The pop of red in the dainty heels added just enough contrast to keep it playful, tying into the mixed-and-matched feel without overdoing it.

And to adorn her hard-to-ignore face card, she rocked a blurred baby blue eyeshadow with a pop of yellow in the corners. Topping it all off was a warm pink blush swept beside her eyes and a barely-there pink balm on the lips. Meanwhile, a lineup of bold facial piercings sharply contrasted her soft makeup look.

Willow Smith at the Christian Dior fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held at Les Tuileries on October 01, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Smith—who’s known for embracing natural styles, from picked-out ‘fros to faux locs—opted for chocolate brown boho braids this time. She pulled hers into a messy high bun, with two face-framing barrel twists and curls cascading down each side.

The flawless look was a masterclass in being effortlessly cool. The kind that says “morning-after chic” without trying too hard. Think: polished, but lived-in. Styled, yet spontaneous. In short? We’ll be adding pops of color to our shoes and shadow up next.