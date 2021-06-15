There’s one man only that’s responsible for modern streetwear fashion as we know it: Willi Smith. The late fashion designer, who had a two-decade career crafting silhouettes and garments that were actually for everyday wear, in contrast to the elevated haute couture that dominated the runways of the time, has undoubtedly changed the way we see fashion forever.

Now, more than 34 years after his untimely death, his legacy, which has unfortunately but not surprising been minimized and under-appreciated, is being celebrated with a one-of-a-kind exhibit at the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Museum in New York City. Running until Oct. 24, there you’ll be able to see firsthand the apparel that shocked the industry, changed the way the world saw fashion pairings and set the tone for so many more looks and designers to come.

That’s why ahead, we’ve rounded up five of Smith’s most iconic moments of creation that prove that “streetwear couture” wouldn’t be a fraction of what it is today without his influence.