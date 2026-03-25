Why We’re Obsessed With Ciara’s Latest Family Fashion Moment

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Ciara and Russell Wilson made a stylish family appearance at the Fashion Scholarship Fund Awards Ceremony earlier this week. The couple was honored at the 89th annual awards ceremony alongside industry leaders, including image architect Law Roach, Travis Scott, and Stefan Larsson, the CEO of PVH Corp. The pair was honored for their ongoing commitment to supporting and uplifting the next generation of fashion talent, a mission that continues to shape opportunities for emerging creatives across the industry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: (L-R) Future Zahir Wilburn, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Sienna Princess Wilson and Willa Bennett speak onstage at the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

What’s more? They were joined by two of their four children, Future and Sienna. For the special evening, the family leaned into coordinated dressing, delivering a polished yet personal take on modern elegance. Specifically, they all wore head-to-toe rising designer Willy Chavarria—another nod to their efforts in championing fashion’s next gen.

Ciara opted for a crisp, fashion-forward ensemble: a white short-sleeve button-up adorned with gold buttons. She paired the look with pleated tan trousers that grazed the floor, allowing a black pointed-toe heel to subtly peek through. The trousers featured three stripes down the side, adding a sporty contrast to the tailored silhouette. She completed the look with circular-framed glasses and a hat casually looped onto her belt, bringing a relaxed, effortless touch to the refined outfit.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: Ciara attends Fashion Scholarship Fund’s FSF LIVE Gala 2026 at The Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Her daughter, Sienna, mirrored the aesthetic in a charming, age-appropriate way. She wore a white sweater detailed with gold buttons, styled with a black suede skirt and knee-high leather boots. An ensemble that felt both playful and chic.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: (L-R) Ciara and Sienna Princess Wilson attend Fashion Scholarship Fund’s 89th Annual Gala at The Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Wilson coordinated seamlessly with his son, Future. The quarterback wore a long-sleeve white button-up paired with tan trousers, black boots, and statement LV Millionaire sunglasses. In other words, the look was all things sleek-meets-edgy. Future matched in a cream long-sleeve set, styled with Rick Owens Geobasket sneakers, adding a cool, contemporary finish.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at Fashion Scholarship Fund held at The Shed on March 23, 2026 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

The evening proved to be a memorable family affair, as Ciara and Wilson were introduced on stage by their two oldest children before accepting their honor. And doing it all in style didn’t hurt, either.