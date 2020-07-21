Why Mowalola’s Bundle Tote Is The New It Bag

As the masses await the restock of Telfar’s cult shopping bags, there’s a new kid on the block with a totally different vibe — but just as much star power.

Enter stage left: British-Nigerian designer Mowalola Ogunlesi’s new Bundle bag for her ultra cool label. After the designer started hinting around about finally dropping the design on Instagram a month prior, there was buzz amongst fans about exactly when they’d be able to get their hands on it. As many pointed out, the post just said “26/06/2020” with no mention of what time, implying that they wanted to be quick to the draw. And quick you had to be. I set a timer for 6:00PM EST and when I signed on, no more than 30-minutes after the launch, to cop one for myself, they were already sold out. It was at that moment I realized just how major this brand and bag are going to be for the culture.

Photo: Instagram/@mowalola

Coming from two generations of clothing designers, 25-year old Mowalola Ogunlesi had fashion in her blood. The Nigerian-born creative attended Central Saint Martin in 2017 where she studied textiles and received her Bachelors of Arts degree, while simultaneously working for an established Black designer, Grace Wales Bonner. Heavily influenced by her Nigerian roots, she began to really lean into the bold, gender fluid designs that we all know and covet today. Now just a few short years later she has a laundry-list of popular clients like Drake, Naomi Campbell, and Barbie (yes, the doll) for her 60th anniversary. More recently, Ogunlesi was appointed the Design Director of the new GAP x Yeezy collab.

While there’s no denying the appeal that comes from an item being sold out, but made evident in the soft launch of Mowalola’s futuristic baby bag, sometimes pure design talent is enough. The style itself is made from soft Nappa leather in a modern, rounded silhouette and top handle. Skillfully crafted with an embossed logo across, the Bundle bag is small in size but huge in impact and comes in a range of colors that includes its signature acid cow-hide print. Followers of the brand know they can expect something unique from Mowalola and have propelled her to this level of household notoriety because of it.

The bag is priced at roughly $600 (or 550 Euros) and while that might seem steep, considering her placement at the luxury level it’s to be expected. Plus, it’s worth arguing that it’s a lot more practical than one might initially think. What the brand lacks in terms of versatility, it makes up for in quality and craftsmanship, making it a true investment purchase.

While the bag is still out of stock, be sure to keep a close eye to the brand’s social accounts (both Instagram and Twitter) for hints or updates regarding a restock, because chances are you’re going to want to act fast.