Why Mowalola x Marc Jacobs Feels So Right

Mowalola, Marc Jacobs

On the heels of his latest presentation, Marc Jacobs is bringing his flair to the people with a new collaboration alongside the Lagos-born designer Mowalola. To some, the news might have come as a shock, but if you’re tapped in, the collaboration is fitting for both brands.

As soon as images hit Instagram, I couldn’t help but think about how Jacobs, a legendary designer, is always on the cusp of trending. The collaboration, which features punchy graphics, leather statement carry-alls in exhilarating colors, and even reimagined classic silhouettes with Mowalola’s edge. There’s a level of adeptness and global appeal that blends the signature styles both brands are known for.

Currently available online, my favorites are the kitschy cropped tee with an army fatigue print and the electric blue tank with an anime-inspired figure. Another favorite of mine is the XL Circle Bag in bright red, the way they’ve blended their brand identities feels so right. Definitely a conversation starter.

Why does this collaboration work? Aside from Marc Jacobs and Mowalola each pushing forward their unique worlds through design, Jacobs is a mastermind when it comes to collaborations. I can’t help but think back to his iconic Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton monogram bags of the 2000s, they went viral before ‘viral’ was even a thing. Jacobs was Louis Vuitton’s creative director from 1997 to 2013. This newest collaboration is his way of pulling his fans into a new realm, especially those who aren’t familiar with Mowalola and her gender-defying designs.

The level of world-building that Mowalola has executed in recent years isn’t just admirable., Iit presents a method for reshaping the global fashion industry in real-time. It’s genuinely impressive that she’s linked up with Marc Jacobs for a shoppable collection. There’s a youthful spirit and energy that the London-based designer carries with her. And this latest collaboration showcases her capabilities and skill sets in a major way, and her marketability couldn’t be clearer.

Head to marcjacobs.com to shop the Marc Jacobs x Mowalola collection. Pricing starts at $64.

