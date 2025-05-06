Burberry And Law Roach Had The 2025 Met Gala In A Chokehold

Getty Images

This year’s Met Gala set the stage for a night filled with radiant style and cultural celebration with its theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s “Slaves to Fashion,” the dress code called for more than just a good suit. Challenging guests to dig into the legacy, pride, and creativity behind Black fashion, dandyism, and self-expression, we expected to see everything from crisp tailoring to bold nods to history. But what no one saw coming? Burberry stealing the show. With not one, but two of the best looks of the night—proving they didn’t just understand the assignment, they pushed it forward with fearless tailoring and cultural reverence.

Jodie Turner-Smith’s look on the Met Gala carpet was a testament to reimagining tradition. Styled by Law Roach in collaboration with Daniel Lee, Burberry’s creative director, the look was nothing short of classic suiting and dramatic proportions. The distressed leather, with sharp tailoring around the shoulders and waist, married beautifully with the soft, ethereal draping of the skirt, showcasing seamless precision and fluidity. Not to mention, the whimsical top hat, a signature piece often seen in Victorian fashion, anchored the entire look, paying homage to the past. Jodie has indubitably cemented herself as one of the night’s most unforgettable moments.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

As the night went on, the carpet was filled with attendees, some good, some just okay, and a few that made you think, “Well, it could’ve been worse.” But then, it happened again, another Law Roach and Daniel Lee collaboration stole the spotlight.

André 3000 redefined the red carpet with a look that was as avant-garde as it was personal. The soon-to-be Rock and Roll Hall of Famer donned a custom navy workwear jumpsuit that fused Burberry’s classic tailoring with André’s own menswear brand, Benji Bixby. But it was the baby grand piano that took the Met Gala theatrics to new levels. A lightweight, 30-pound replica Steinway Model S baby grand piano strapped to his back. Which wasn’t just a fashion statement; but also a literal and metaphorical nod to his surprise EP release, “7 Piano Sketches,” marking his return to music with a collection of raw, instrumental tracks. One of the most jaw-dropping visions of the night.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Together, Law Roach and Daniel Lee delivered a knockout combo of concept, craft, and cultural clarity. Their work with Burberry wasn’t just well-dressed—it was deeply researched, thoroughly considered, and brilliantly executed. Each look told a story: Jodie Turner-Smith’s romantic rebellion and André 3000’s musical manifesto both honored the theme while flipping it on its head. It was a perfect reminder that staying true to the assignment doesn’t mean playing it safe! Burberry continues to prove that it’s not just back in the conversation, it’s leading it.