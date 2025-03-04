Who Is Paul Tazewell, The First Black Man To Win An Oscar For Costume Design?

Getty Images

Paul Tazewell experienced a momentous moment on Sunday when he became the first Black man to receive a Best Costume Design Award at the Oscars. For his efforts and hard work for the lauded film Wicked starring Black Women In Hollywood honoree Cynthia Erivo and singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, Tazewell, a Tony-winning costume designer walked out of the prestigious ceremony a winner.

On Sunday night, Wicked was also nominated for nine other Oscars including Best Production Design (the film won this Oscar). For Wicked, over 1,000 costumes were created by Tazewell and a skilled team.

Originally from Akron, Ohio, Tazewell shared in a previous ESSENCE.com story that at a young age he learned how to sew, draw and paint from his mother who was an artist. His grandmother was also a painter. “I was inspired by the musical production of Oklahoma put on by my high school in Akron, Ohio,” he shared.

Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Throughout his career, Tazewell has told the stories of Black and Latino characters through clothing. He is particularly skilled at conveying specific time periods. For instance, on the production for “The Color Purple” he transformed the characters in a particular likeness that went on to become well received. His image-making and world-building undoubtedly led it to become acclaimed.

On a separate note, “Hamilton” by Lin-Manuel Miranda is another career highlight for the costume designer. Another acclaimed and buzzy production “Hamilton,” which relied on hip hop to paint a picture of the historic figure Alexander Hamilton, was iconic to many. The show is currently still running in New York City.

Below we’re sharing a few details about Tazewell for those who are just catching up to the artistic prowess of the costume designer.

Does Paul Tazewell have a special connection to “The Wiz” or “The Wizard of Oz”?

His connection to Oz and the universes that have spawned from the seminal book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz released in 1900 began in high school where he worked on the costume design for his school’s play at 16–he also played the titular character, according to NBC. He reportedly graduated from Buchtel High School in 1982. Tazewell later went to ​​the Pratt College and would later transfer to the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.

He was also the costume designer for NBC’s The Wiz Live!

What other films and projects has Paul Tazewell worked on?

Tazewell has also worked on Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and “Harriet” which starred Cynthia Erivo. Notably, he is also the costume designer behind “The Color Purple” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ultra popular “Hamilton.” A year after its debut, Tazewell won a Tony Award for Best Costume Design for a Musical for “Hamilton.” Additional credits include “Caroline or Change,” “In the Heights,” and the Tony Award-winning “Raisin in the Sun” which starred Phylicia Rashad.

What has Paul Tazewell shared about working on Wicked?

In a previous ESSENCE.com interview he shared: “I worked to develop a complete vision for [Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s] costume track as Glinda and Elphaba. What I wanted to illustrate throughout this process was their emotional arch through time.” He added: “The looks that I had in many of my sketches are overall what we went with but there were some shifts in the way things look and fit. I wanted them to wear corsets to give a defined silhouette and to signal that turn-of-the-century look. You also have to take into account the personality and style of these two. For example, Cynthia wanted to have a heel on her boot and have that heel grow as she matured through the film.”

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Who is the first Black person to win the Best Costume Design Award at the Oscars?

Ruth E. Carter became the first Black person to win the Costume Design Award at the Oscars in 2019 due to her work on Black Panther. Carter has previously worked extensively with Spike Lee on films such as School Daze.