Why A Statement Skirt Is the Must-Have Piece For Your Spring Wardrobe

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What We’re Wearing is your insider’s guide to what’s worth buying—not just to keep you tapped in, but to help you build a strong, enduring wardrobe with quality pieces designed to last a lifetime.

A few weeks ago, I stopped by the 3.1 Phillip Lim showroom with one mission in mind: to finally get my hands on a skirt I’d been eyeing for months. A brand dinner was coming up, and I needed something that felt special. The piece in question was a green snakeskin leather circle skirt—bold, sculptural, and unlike anything I typically gravitate toward.

Every time I had visited the showroom recently, it was out on loan. But this time, it was waiting for me. While I don’t usually lean into bright colors, there was something about the mix of texture—the gloss of the leather, the exotic snakeskin pattern, and the dramatic silhouette—that pulled me in immediately. It sat just below my hip bones, with a hem that hit right under my knees, moving with a weighted bounce that made every step feel intentional.

When it came to styling, I decided not to play it safe. Instead of grounding the look with neutrals, I leaned further into color. I paired the skirt with a belted utility jacket in a buttery ginkgo yellow, creating a striking color-blocked moment that felt both playful and elevated. Underneath, I wore a draped sleeveless French terry top. The soft, sweater-like texture balanced the structure of the skirt, giving that effortless “cool girl” contrast between casual and formal.

For shoes, I leaned into my current obsession with leg warmers. I styled them with strappy sandals, pulling the warmers down over my heels to create an almost boot-like effect—practical for the New York chill, but also visually unexpected. The grey added dimension and broke up the look in the best way.

No outfit feels complete without my Miu Miu Vedette sunglasses, which instantly add edge. I finished the look with my Bottega Andiamo clutch in sterling grey, tucked perfectly under my arm, tying everything together with a subtle nod to the leg warmers and a mix of metallic details.

A statement skirt will never steer you wrong this spring. Consider this your sign to grab one from 3.1 Phillip Lim and make it a moment.